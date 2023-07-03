SoCon player of the year Ryan Galanie commits to Tennessee

Tennessee baseball stayed hot in the portal on Sunday, picking up a transfer commitment from Ryan Galanie. Galanie played for Wofford last season, where he brought home SoCon player of the year honors.

Wofford transfer and @Vol_Baseball commit @ryangalanie played against his new team back on May 2nd at Lindsey Nelson Stadium. He had a conversation with @Moore10Chris on second base, where CMo predicted the future. #Vols pic.twitter.com/ujcRSgWmVv — Sam Rothman (@samrothman_) July 3, 2023

Louisville, Texas, Vanderbilt, Arkansas, Georgia and Kentucky were all after Galanie, but Tennessee came out on top to add another big time bat to their lineup for 2024.

Galanie has hit 17 homeruns in each of his last two seasons for Wofford. He hit .383 last season and .329 as a junior back in 2022. Galanie has driven in 129 runs over the past two seasons. Currently, Galanie is playing for the Cotuit Kettleers of the Cape Cod Summer League.

The senior has spent time at both third and first base, giving Tony Vitello some versatility in the field.

Galanie joins Jacksonville State pitcher AJ Causey, Wichita State pitcher Nate Snead and NC State catcher Cannon Peeples as transfer commitments to Tennessee this offseason.

The MLB Draft will be something to monitor here. Galanie certainly has the attention of executives coming off of a big season, and very well could end up starting his professional career early. You may remember Reggie Crawford doing a similar thing last summer, ultimately opting to join the San Francisco Giants after being selected in the first round.

The MLB Draft is set for July 9th and will run through the 11th.