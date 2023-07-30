Darnell Wright shares funny story about mixing up conditioning plans

Darnell Wright is getting set for his first NFL season with the Chicago Bears — and he’s probably in the best shape of his life. You hear that phrase a lot in the offseason, but that’s actually the case here. Why? Probably because Wright trained like a wide receiver this summer.

The 10th overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft mixed up his conditioning plans, meaning he thought he had to pass the numbers of the wide receivers. Needless to say, he passed the lower bar of the offensive linemen with ease.

.@ChicagoBears rookie OL Darnell Wright accidentally trained for the wide receiver conditioning test ‍♂️



"He absolutely crushed [it]. Like didn't break a sweat." pic.twitter.com/fTqxzlTh2Z — NFL (@NFL) July 29, 2023

“Well, let’s make sure we make that mistake again, because he came in looking great,” Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy told Yahoo Sports. “It’s a rookie mistake, classic never-been-there. You show up 20 minutes earlier than you have to and you sit and wait, or an hour early and you’re always waiting. Or you’re nervous you’re missing something all the time. That’s the life of a rookie.”

The former five-star recruit started for four seasons at Tennessee and is expected to slide right into a starting role for Chicago, likely at right tackle. NFL training camps are now open around the league, and the preseason is right around the corner.

The Bears will host the Titans on August 12th to get the preseason started. They’ll open the regular season against the Packers on September 10th.