2025 quarterback target Deuce Knight transfers to Nashville high school

Tennessee has made big splashes in the class of 2023 and 2024 at the quarterback position, landing five-star Nico Iamaleava and four-star Jake Merklinger. They’re trying to do the same in the class of 2025, and one of their top targets just moved inside the state’s border.

Deuce Knight, a four-star quarterback from Lucedale, Mississippi, has transferred to Lipscomb ahead of the 2023 season. The 6-4, 195 pound passer has seen the Tennessee campus a handful of times over the last several months, and now he’ll have even easier access being based out of Nashville.

BREAKING: Deuce Knight, a 4-star QB from Mississippi for Class of 2025, has transferred to Lipscomb Academy. HUGE addition. He's the No. 5 QB in country for 2025.https://t.co/Yw8koX9cjW@DeuceKnight @LipscombAcademy @LAmustangFB — (@Kreager) July 30, 2023

The Lipscomb landing spot gets even more interesting when you consider that two of his teammates — Edwin Spillman and Kaleb Beasley — are committed to Tennessee’s class of 2024.

Knight is the 78th ranked player in the class of 2025, per 247Sports. He’s the fifth ranked quarterback in the entire class, now checking in as the fourth ranked player in the state of Tennessee.

Tennessee offered the 2025 prospect during a camp visit back in the summer of 2022. Knight returned to campus for a visit during the Akron game in the fall, then again during spring practices in March. Knight holds 20+ offers, his latest notable one coming from Alabama back in June. Notre Dame, Ole Miss, Auburn, Georgia and Oregon are just some of the other big time schools in the mix.

The Volunteers are also after another in-state quarterback in the class of 2025, five-star George MacIntyre, who attends Brentwood Academy near Nashville. It’s still early, but it certainly appears that Tennessee’s 2025 quarterback picture runs through the mid-state.