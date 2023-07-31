Four-star OT Bennett Warren commits to Tennessee

Tennessee’s 2024 class has really come together over the last few weeks, and they landed another cornerstone piece today. Highly ranked offensive tackle Bennett Warren committed to the Volunteers this morning, giving them a big time piece to build around going forward.

BREAKING: Four-Star OT Bennett Warren tells me he has Committed to Tennessee!



The 6’8 330 OT from Sugar Land, TX chose the Vols over Michigan, Oklahoma, & Texas A&M



"ROCKY TOP I'M HOME BABY "

The 6-8, 330 pound prospect from Sugar Land, Texas is the 82nd ranked player in the class of 2024, per 247Sports. He’s the fifth ranked tackle in the class and the 14th rated player in the loaded state of Texas.

Warren chose Tennessee over Michigan, Texas A&M and Oklahoma. The Volunteers seemed to pull ahead in the battle during the early summer, and the race seemed like theirs to lose once they landed Warren’s final official visit back in June.

The massive offensive lineman also plays basketball, obviously using his 6-8 frame to his advantage. He also participates in track and field in the shot put and discus throw. Warren played at right tackle for Fort Bend Christian Academy last season, helping them to a 10-4 record and an eventual D-II state title.

Warren does play in a smaller division which features private schools, so the level of competition jump could create a bit of a learning curve at the SEC level. Considering his offer list and size though, coaches don’t seem too concerned.

Warren is Tennessee’s 19th commitment in the class of 2024, which now ranks eighth nationally, per 247Sports. He joins other offensive line commitments (OT) Max Anderson, (OG) William Satterwhite, (OG) Gage Ginther and (OT) Jesse Perry.