Eight former Volunteers taking part in NBA Summer League action

A total of eight Tennessee Volunteers will be taking part in NBA Summer League action over the next couple of weeks. The brief NBA summer series tipped off on Monday night, giving developmental players a chance to impress teams in the spotlight out in Las Vegas.

NBA Summer League is underway!



8️⃣ VFLs in action through July 17



Roster and schedule information ⤵️ — Tennessee Basketball (@Vol_Hoops) July 5, 2023

Recent first round picks Keon Johnson and Jaden Springer headline the former Volunteers in action, playing for the Trailblazers and 76ers, respectively. Springer scored 11 points in Monday’s action to get things going.

35th overall pick Julian Phillips will make his debut for the Bulls on Friday night. The former five-star prospect was the fifth one-and-done player in Tennessee history.

Kennedy Chandler is looking to bounce back after being drafted and later waived by his hometown Memphis Grizzlies. Chandler will get a chance to play with the Brooklyn Nets this summer after averaging over 16 points per game for the Memphis Hustle (G-League) last year.

A couple of blasts from the past — Jordan Bowden and Kyle Alexander — are still trying to make it in the league. Alexander has spent the last three seasons overseas, but will get a shot with the Wizards over the next few weeks.

Bowden has been playing in the G-League for the Long Island Nets, where he found big production last season. He averaged over 17 points in 32 total games, and now gets a chance to impress the Clippers here.

Finally, a pair for VFLs will team up on the Hawks roster. Uros Plavsic and Yves Pons will hit the floor together once again. Pons signed with the Grizzlies after going undrafted, but failed to stick. He’s spent time overseas since, but now gets another shot to show off his ridiculous athleticism in the states. Plavsic will be looking to prove his worth with his legitimate 7-0 frame as an enforcer in the paint.

The NBA Summer League is set to run through July 17th.