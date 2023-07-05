Grant Williams traded to the Dallas Mavericks

A former Tennessee Volunteer is on the move. Grant Williams is headed to Dallas tonight in a three-team trade. Per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Williams is a part of a sign-and-trade deal that will send him to the Mavericks.

Grant’s new deal is reportedly a four-year deal worth $53 million.

Grant Williams Trade Details

Restricted free agent F Grant Williams is finalizing a four-year, $53 million sign-and-trade agreement to land with the Dallas Mavericks, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 5, 2023

The Spurs are the third team in the trade. San Antonio will receive Reggie Bullock and a future pick swap. The Celtics will receive two second-round draft picks.

Sources: The Dallas Mavericks, San Antonio Spurs and Boston Celtics are finalizing a three-team trade:



- Mavs: Grant Williams

- Spurs: Reggie Bullock and an unprotected Dallas pick swap in 2030

- Celtics: Multiple second-round picks pic.twitter.com/7Bi6Dykydf — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 5, 2023

Williams was the 22nd pick in the 2019 NBA Draft after three outstanding years at Tennessee. Now 24, Williams gets his payday and will join Luka Doncic down in Dallas.

During the 2022-23 season, Williams averaged 8.1 points per game. He added 4.6 rebounds, while shooting nearly 40 percent from three-point range. He’s turned into a true three-and-D type at the NBA level, handling some of Boston’s biggest defensive responsibilities through multiple playoff runs.

Williams is coming off of left hand surgery this offseason, but is expected to be ready for training camp this fall.

The two-time SEC player of the year is one of Rick Barnes’ greatest success stories. Williams was an overlooked and undersized three-star prospect who blossomed very quickly in Knoxville. He grew into an unstoppable force in the post for the Volunteers, turning himself into a first round selection against all odds.