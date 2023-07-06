Trevon Flowers reveals he played 2022 season with myositis

You may have noticed that Trevon Flowers didn’t sign with an NFL team after going undrafted this spring. That seemed curious, and now we know why. Flowers revealed on Instagram that he has been dealing with a myositis diagnosis. Myositis is a disease that causes inflammation in muscles, leading to weakness.

Flowers addressed the issue in his post.

“These past months been some of the hardest of my life,” Flowers said in the post. “I recently was diagnosed with something called myositis. Myositis in shorter words, is weakness and inflammation to the muscles in my body and basically my body was fighting against itself. This disease attacked my body so fast, I didn’t understand why I was feeling the I was. I played my last football season not even knowing what I was dealing with. I knew something wasn’t right, because I didn’t feel like the player I know I am, but I continued to push through.”

Flowers has since been cleared to resume physical activity.

Though he wasn’t projected as a high round draft pick, some seven round mock drafts had Flowers landing in the sixth or seventh round. At worst, Flowers was going to get his shot in rookie camp or training camp at the end of the summer. It appears as if that won’t happen this year, at least will be delayed. Flowers will likely be looking at a potential return next year, perhaps even taking an XFL or USFL route.

Flowers was Tennessee’s third leading tackler in 2022, racking up 57 stops. He appeared in 46 total games for the Volunteers. Flowers earned an invite to the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl, but was unable to participate. He was also unable to take part in Tennessee’s pro day.

Now the road back begins for Flowers. We’ll see if he can resurface somewhere in the football landscape over the next 12 months.