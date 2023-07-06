Tennessee adds transfer commitment from Clemson infielder Billy Amick

Put another one on the board for Tony Vitello and Tennessee baseball.

The Volunteers continue to ransack the transfer portal, this time picking up a commitment from Clemson infielder/DH Billy Amick. The South Carolina native picked Tennessee over offers from Florida, North Carolina and Texas A&M.

The 6-1, 205 pounder hit .418 with 12 homers this past season. He started 39 games for the Tigers, driving in 58 runs and ending up with a .464 on-base percentage. He comes to Knoxville as a rising junior, coming off of his stellar sophomore season.

Amick handled the designated hitter spot for Clemson, while also spending some time in the field at first base. Amick also has some catching experience.

Following his efforts this season, Amick was named an All-American and was also named to the All-ACC squad. This summer he’s competing for the Hyannis Harbor Hawks of the Cape Cod League.

More pop in the lineup was clearly a priority for Vitello, who has added NC State catcher Cannon Peebles and Wofford INF Ryan Galanie. Amick now joins that group as Tennessee awaits the MLB Draft fate of Galanie.

Tennessee has also added Jacksonville State right-hander AJ Causey and Wichita State flamethrower Nate Snead from the portal.