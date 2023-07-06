Missouri transfer Dalton Bargo commits to Tennessee

Tennessee baseball has added yet another transfer, picking up a commitment from Missouri transfer Dalton Bargo. Coming off of his true freshman season, Bargo picked the Volunteers over offers from Ole Miss, Texas and Nebraska.

First of all, I would like to thank everyone at Mizzou for an amazing first year. Furthermore, I am extremely excited to announce I will be continuing my academic and baseball career at The University of Tennessee! Go Vols pic.twitter.com/oMABgQMHHk — Bargo (@dbargo09) July 6, 2023

Bargo played at catcher for the Tigers, while also spending time at first, third and both corner outfield spots. At the plate, Bargo hit .279 in 50 total games. He started 45 of those contests, driving in 23 run and hitting five homeruns. The 6-1, 200 pounder also drew 19 walks, giving him an on-base percentage of .379.

Bargo, a lefty, started all three games against Tennessee this past season. The Tigers swept the Volunteers, and Bargo went 4-10 with four RBI, scoring three runs himself on the weekend.

The versatile defender originally comes from Omaha, Nebraska. In the class of 2022, Bargo was the No. 2 ranked prospect in the state of Nebraska, per Perfect Game.

Bargo joins a growing list of transfers that have joined Tennessee so far this offseason. NC State catcher Cannon Peebles, Wofford INF Ryan Galanie and Clemson INF Billy Amick have all committed to Tennessee, offering some serious added power to the lineup. Jacksonville State pitcher AJ Causey and Wichita State pitcher Nate Snead have also committed to the Volunteers.

Tony Vitello remains white hot in the portal, and he may not be done just yet.