Four-star RB Braylen Russell cuts list to three ahead of commitment

Four-star running back Braylen Russell’s commitment date is now just a week away, and his final choices are now set. The 6-2, 240 pound running back is down to Tennessee, South Carolina and Arkansas, per this graphic he tweet out on Thursday night.

Russell initially committed to Arkansas back in 2021, but decommitted from the Razorbacks last fall. He picked up his Tennessee offer last summer, following a camp date with the Volunteers. South Carolina and Baylor also hopped in the race, among others, but both the Bears and the Gamecocks got official visits. Russell has since eliminated Baylor.

Tennessee hosted Russell on his final official visit on June 23rd. Arkansas offered their final look on June 16th.

Russell is the 287th ranked player in the class, per 247Sports. He’s the fifth ranked player in the state of Arkansas, coming out of the Benton area.

Tennessee already has one running back commit in the class — four-star Peyton Lewis. The common thought in this class is that they’ll take two, and they’ve been pushing hard for the bigger-bodied Russell. Running backs coach Jerry Mack has a good shot to land a true ‘smash and dash’ duo in this class, should Russell choose the Volunteers. The two took their official visits together, for reference.

Russell’s commitment announcement is scheduled for Friday, July 14th at 6:30 central time.