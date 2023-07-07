Four-star OL William Satterwhite commits to Tennessee

It was another good day for Tennessee football on the recruiting trail. The Volunteers, fresh off of missing on in-state offensive lineman Ronan O’Connell, landed a higher ranked player in William Satterwhite. The four-star offensive lineman picked Tennessee over Clemson on Friday afternoon.

Per 247Sports, Satterwhite is the 191st ranked player in the class of 2024. He’s the 11th ranked interior offensive lineman in the class and the seventh ranked player in the state of Ohio. Satterwhite comes out of Akron.

Satterwhite was a part of that massive group of official visitors back on June 23rd. That visit was coming directly off of a look at Clemson, who Tennessee ultimately beat out for Satterwhite’s services.

He held offers from Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Michigan and several others.

Satterwhite is regarded as a mauler, using his 6-4, 300 pound frame to overwhelm defenders. Tennessee needs bodies at offensive line with Cooper Mays, Javontez Spraggins, John Campbell and Jeremiah Crawford all potentially leaving after this year. Satterwhite joins four-star Max Anderson, three-star Gage Ginther and three-star Jesse Perry in the class so far.

Tennessee is also after four-star offensive lineman Bennett Warren in this class. Warren made the visit with Satterwhite a couple of weeks back and is one to keep in mind over the next few weeks.

The Volunteers now hold the 11th ranked class in the country, per 247Sports. They’re up to 16 known commitments at this point.