Four-star combo guard Ahmad Nowell down to four, sets commitment date

A big Tennessee target in the 2024 class is ready to announce his decision. Ahmad Nowell, a four-star combo guard, will announce his commitment in a couple of weeks. The 6-0, 180 pound prospect is down to Tennessee, Kentucky, UConn and Georgia Tech.

2024 Top-40 guard Ahmad Nowell tells me he’s down to four schools.



He breaks down each program and has a timeline for a commitment: https://t.co/wc9d7ItJDA pic.twitter.com/klxfWe9yBw — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) June 19, 2023

Per 247Sports, Nowell is the 35th ranked player in the class of 2024. He comes out of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, where he’s the second ranked player in the state. Nowell currently plays for the Imhotep Institute.

Nowell told Jack Pilgrim of Kentucky Sports Radio that he plans on committing on July 23rd.

Nowell took his official to Knoxville back in February, taking in Tennessee’s blowout win of Arkansas. He’s since seen UConn and Georgia Tech, but has yet to take his visit to Kentucky.

Over the last several days, Nowell has been participating at the Nike Peach Jam, where the Tennessee basketball staff is well represented.

2024 PG Ahmad Nowell of Team Final making plays on day 6 of the @nikeeyb Peach Jam! pic.twitter.com/n4dE7SAlDv — RareFootage (@RareFootageNews) July 9, 2023

No crystal ball projections have been logged for Nowell to this point. In fact, Nowell told Kentucky Sports Radio that he himself hasn’t made a decision just yet.

Tennessee does not yet hold a 2024 commitment. The Volunteers are set to see big roster turnover next year, with Santiago Vescovi, Josiah-Jordan James, Dalton Knecht and Chris Ledlum all set to see their eligibility expire. Freddie Dilione already has some NBA buzz to him, so lining up potential replacements is vital for Rick Barnes and his staff this summer.