Watch: Highlights from Tennessee’s first fall scrimmage

Fall camp is in full swing, and Tennessee held their first scrimmage of August on Thursday at Neyland Stadium. Tennessee released some highlights and pictures of the session on their Instagram account following the practice.

Tennessee was without most of their top receivers, so we didn’t see many big passing plays in these highlights. But we did see a nice run from Jaylen Wright, looking explosive in his new No. 0 jersey. It’s going to be interesting to see if the staff leans on him more this year than Jabari Small, who has been the bellcow since Heupel arrived.

We also saw a really nice tackle for loss from freshman linebacker Arion Carter. By all accounts, Carter looks the part and has been really showing out so far in camp. The four-star prospect was a huge get for this staff, and we’re already seeing why.

Scrimmage 1 in Neyland on deck ️ pic.twitter.com/jEA3MMagxE — Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) August 10, 2023

Tennessee will continue camp through the next couple of weeks, and then things will get real. We’re just two weeks away from our first game week of the season, as prep will then shift to a full focus on Virgina (September 2nd, Nashville).