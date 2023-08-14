Four-star edge rusher Danny Okoye includes Tennessee in his top six

Another major 2024 target has trimmed his list and included the Tennessee Volunteers. Danny Okoye, a four-star edge rusher from Tulsa, Oklahoma, included Alabama, Oklahoma, LSU, Texas and Colorado on his top six list.

Where is home gonna be? pic.twitter.com/IWRC6apRrF — Danny " ️hantom" Okoye (@itsdanielokoye) August 13, 2023

Okoye did not offer a timetable for a commitment decision.

The 6-4, 240 pound pass rusher is the 158th ranked player in the country, per 247Sports’ Composite Rankings. He’s the top ranked player in Oklahoma and the tenth ranked player in the class of 2024.

Tennessee got Okoye on campus back in January, then again in June. They’re hoping to get him in town for an official visit in September.

As a junior, Okoye put up six sacks and 16 tackles for for loss. As a sophomore, Okoye recorded 10.5 sacks and 21 tackles for loss. The production is there for Okoye, and so is the college-ready frame.

Tennessee’s class has really come together over the past couple of months, now up to 19 total commitments. They’ve yet to add an edge prospect just yet, however, though a few top talents still remain on the board. Okoye is in that group, along with five-star Jordan Ross. Tennessee has added two four-star prospects at the position in each of the last two cycles (Joshua Josephs, James Pearce, Chandavian Bradley, Caleb Herring).