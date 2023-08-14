Peyton Manning returns to University of Tennessee as a professor, set to teach this fall

As if Peyton Manning didn’t have enough going on.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame member and former Volunteers is set to join the University of Tennessee as a professor, and will begin teaching a communications class this fall.

Peyton Manning (’97) joins the College of Communication & Information as a professor of practice this fall. A nationally recognized media personality, entrepreneur, and sports commentator, Manning will provide transformational learning opportunities. More: https://t.co/Ji1Ii6lQLq pic.twitter.com/pD81n6SdXg — UT College of Communication & Information (@UTCCI) August 14, 2023

“There is no other ambassador for our college and university like Peyton Manning, and we are proud to welcome him to the college’s faculty,” said Joseph Mazer, dean of the College of Communication and Information. “Peyton is a true Volunteer, and I look forward to our students gaining invaluable knowledge from him as we continue to prepare the next generation of communication and information leaders.”

Since retiring, Manning has done a number of different things. Obviously still very relevant in the advertisement world, Manning has also taken on a role with ESPN doing various projects with his media company Omaha Productions.

Manning clearly has the experience in media to take on this gig, and should offer a unique perspective to students this fall.

“My time as a student in the College of Communication and Information was a foundational experience during which I learned critical skills and messaging techniques that I continue to put to use almost daily,” Manning said. “I look forward to working with the college’s talented faculty, and directly with students in an effort to ensure they are well prepared for their future careers.”

This also likely means you’ll be seeing ‘The Sheriff’ on the sidelines plenty this fall as Tennessee embarks on the 2023 season.