Tennessee makes top ten of Dick Vitale’s preseason top 25

Another day, another spot in someone else’s preseason top ten for Tennessee basketball. This time is Dick Vitale — the legendary college basketball broadcaster at ESPN. Vitale released his preseason top 25 over the weekend, following the masses that have the Kansas Jayhawks as the No. 1 team in the country.
Duke, Purdue, Michigan State and UConn rounded out the top five.
Tennessee was the highest ranked SEC team, checking in at No. 10. Kentucky followed at No. 13, while Arkansas came in one spot behind in 14th. Texas A&M at 17 was the fourth and final ranked SEC team.
North Carolina (15) will host Tennessee in the SEC/ACC Challenge in late November.
The Maui Invitational — assuming it can still be played — will feature Kansas (1), Purdue (3), Marquette (6), Gonzaga (9), Tennessee (10), Syracuse, UCLA and Chaminade.
Dick Vitale’s Preseason Top 25 teams
1. Kansas Jayhawks
4. Michigan State Spartans
5. UConn Huskies
7. Houston Cougars
8. Creighton Bluejays
11. Florida Atlantic Owls
12. Arizona Wildcats
16. Miami Hurricanes
17. Texas A&M Aggies
19. San Diego State Aztecs
20. USC Trojans
21. Baylor Bears
22. Saint Mary’s Gaels
23. Texas Longhorns
25. St. John’s Red Storm
Loading comments...