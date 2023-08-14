Tennessee makes top ten of Dick Vitale’s preseason top 25

Another day, another spot in someone else’s preseason top ten for Tennessee basketball. This time is Dick Vitale — the legendary college basketball broadcaster at ESPN. Vitale released his preseason top 25 over the weekend, following the masses that have the Kansas Jayhawks as the No. 1 team in the country.

Duke, Purdue, Michigan State and UConn rounded out the top five.

Tennessee was the highest ranked SEC team, checking in at No. 10. Kentucky followed at No. 13, while Arkansas came in one spot behind in 14th. Texas A&M at 17 was the fourth and final ranked SEC team.

North Carolina (15) will host Tennessee in the SEC/ACC Challenge in late November.

The Maui Invitational — assuming it can still be played — will feature Kansas (1), Purdue (3), Marquette (6), Gonzaga (9), Tennessee (10), Syracuse, UCLA and Chaminade.

Dick Vitale’s Preseason Top 25 teams

1. Kansas Jayhawks

2. Duke Blue Devils

3. Purdue Boilermakers

4. Michigan State Spartans

5. UConn Huskies

6. Marquette Golden Eagles

7. Houston Cougars

8. Creighton Bluejays

9. Gonzaga Bulldogs

10. Tennessee Volunteers

11. Florida Atlantic Owls

12. Arizona Wildcats

13. Kentucky Wildcats

14. Arkansas Razorbacks

15. North Carolina Tar Heels

16. Miami Hurricanes

17. Texas A&M Aggies

18. Villanova Wildcats

19. San Diego State Aztecs

20. USC Trojans

21. Baylor Bears

22. Saint Mary’s Gaels

23. Texas Longhorns

24. Colorado Buffaloes

25. St. John’s Red Storm