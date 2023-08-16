Five-star edge rusher Jordan Ross sets commitment date, narrows list to four

Tennessee’s highest ranked remaining defensive target is ready to announce his decision. Jordan Ross, a five-star quarterback out of Birmingham, Alabama, is down to a final four — and his commitment will come next week.

Ross will announce his decision on Monday, August 21st. He’ll choose from Florida, Alabama, Texas and Tennessee.

BREAKING: Elite 2024 EDGE Jordan Ross tells me he will announce his Commitment on August 21st!



The 6’5 225 EDGE from Birmingham, AL is ranked as a Top 35 Player in the ‘24 Class (No. 4 EDGE)



Where Should He Go? https://t.co/oD8JGWVuOG pic.twitter.com/B7eAOEVn53 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) August 15, 2023

The 6-4, 230 pound prospect plays for Vestavia Hills High School. Per 247Sports, Ross is the top ranked player in the state of Alabama, so pulling him to Knoxville would obviously make a massive statement. Ross is the 12th ranked player in the class of 2024.

This has been another recruitment that’s been a bit hard to follow. Ross took officials to Florida, Texas, Georgia and Tennessee back in June, with the Volunteers getting the final visit on June 23rd. Ross was also in town back in January for a junior day event. Tennessee offered him last September and got him on campus for two games last fall.

Tennessee has yet to add a pass rusher to their class of 2024. While it’s not a pressing need considering the work that they’ve done in the last two classes, adding elite athletes that can get after quarterbacks is always something programs will be pursuing. The Volunteers are also in the thick of the race for four-star pass rusher Danny Okoye.

Ross would fit perfectly as a LEO in Tennessee’s system. As a junior, Ross registered 2.5 sacks and 16 tackles for loss, totalling 49 stops on the year.

Tennessee currently holds 19 commitments in their class of 2024, which is good for 11th overall as things stand, per 247Sports.