Vols in Italy: Schedule, how to watch Tennessee’s exhibition games in Rome

How about a little summer basketball? Tennessee has made the trip overseas to Italy, where they’ll tour Rome over the next couple of days before getting down to some business. The Volunteers will then play three exhibition games from Friday to Monday, giving us a bit of a preview of the upcoming season.

Tennessee will play Lithuania’s U21 team on Friday and Saturday, then finish against Stella Azzurra on Monday. The full schedule is below.

Tennessee basketball exhibition schedule in Italy

Friday, Aug. 4 vs. Lithuania U21 (1pm ET)

Saturday, Aug. 5 vs. Lithuania U21 (1pm ET)

Monday, Aug. 7 vs. Stella Azzurra (1:30pm ET)

All games will stream live on the FloSports app ($$).

This weekend will give us our first look at Northern Colorado transfer Dalton Knecht, who brings length and shooting to the table for Rick Barnes. We’ll also get a look at Jordan Gainey, who comes over from USC Upstate after shooting nearly 40 percent from three-point range over the last two seasons. NBA prospect Freddie Dilione should get plenty of time on the floor with Zakai Zeigler still sidelined.

Barnes’ lineups will be interesting to see out of the gates, although with Zeigler out of the equation for now, it certainly won’t give us any final answers. But perhaps we’ll get a feel for the pecking order that we’ll see early in the season.

We’ll have more on Friday afternoon following Tennessee’s first game.