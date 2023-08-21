2023 SEC Conference Championship Odds

Week zero has arrived — college football is officially back. A handful of teams will hit the field this weekend, giving us a little bit of an appetizer. The rest of the college football world will get going a week later, with Tennessee-Virginia kicking things off at noon ET on that Saturday (Sept. 2).

2023 will serve as the last season of SEC Football as we know it. Texas and Oklahoma are set to join the league, and divisions will disappear when they do. So it’s the last year of East/West before the league moves to 16 teams.

As expected, defending National Champion Georgia is the heavy betting favorite to win the SEC once again. The Bulldogs are loaded once again, but will have to prove they can succeed without Stetson Bennett running the show under center. Former four-star prospect Carson Beck will get the keys to the car.

Alabama checks in at No. 2, also set to break in a new quarterback and a new offense. They’ll look to hold off LSU in the west, who check in at No. 3 in the gambling odds.

Tennessee is fourth with +1400 odds to win the conference, a number that is largely influenced by Georgia. The Volunteers will host the Bulldogs in November, potentially with the SEC East on the line.

Below are the full odds from DraftKings Sportsbook.

2023 SEC Championship Odds

1. Georgia -115

2. Alabama +300

3. LSU +450

4. Tennessee +1400

4. Texas A&M +1400

6. Ole Miss +4500

7. Florida +7000

8. Auburn +8000

9. South Carolina +10000

9. Kentucky +10000

9. Arkansas +10000

12. Missouri +12000

12. Mississippi State +12000

14. Vanderbilt +50000

