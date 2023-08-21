Five-star edge rusher Jordan Ross commits to Tennessee

The Tennessee Volunteers have landed their second five-star prospect in the class of 2024, picking up a commitment from edge rusher Jordan Ross on Monday night. The 6-4, 233 pound pass rusher picked Tennessee over Florida, Texas, Alabama and Georgia, among several others.

Ross is the 12th ranked overall player in the class, per 247Sports’ rankings. The five-star prospect is the top ranked player in the state of Alabama, coming out of the Birmingham area.

Ross made a final round of visits back in June, hitting all of his top choices one more time on official visits. Tennessee received the last look, hosting him on a massive recruiting weekend back on June 23rd. He saw Texas, Florida and Georgia before that.

Today, he chose to spend the new few years in Knoxville. Ross will join a talented edge rushing group that already features four different four-star prospects. The Vols added James Pearce and Josh Josephs in the class of 2022, then picked up Chandavian Bradley and Caleb Herring in the class of 2023. Defensive coordinator Tim Banks wants to get pressure with four — this is the recipe to do just that.

Ross will enter with a college-ready frame, complete with the ability to bend the edge and armed with a good looking first step. He also flashes some ability as a traditional off-ball linebacker, showing explosive closing ability.

Ross is Tennessee’s 20th commitment of the class. Following the addition, Tennessee now ranks 6th in the class rankings, per 247Sports.