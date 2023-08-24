19 Tennessee Volunteers appear on Senior Bowl watch list

It wasn’t all that long ago that Tennessee went through an entire NFL Draft without seeing a single player selected. Under Josh Heupel, things have changed quickly. Tennessee saw five players come off the board in the top 100 picks in last spring’s event — a dramatic turnaround from the Jeremy Pruitt era.

Can Tennessee keep that going this year? They more than likely won’t have that big number on days one and two, but they’ve got a lot of guys who can enter that day three conversation. 19 Volunteers were named to the Senior Bowl watch list on Wednesday, setting the stage for the premier all-star event on the NFL Draft schedule.

Headliners like Joe Milton, Bru McCoy and Omari Thomas led the way for Tennessee. Guys with chances to make the most of new opportunities like McCallan Castles, Keenan Pili and Ramel Keyton were also named.

One notable omission here was offensive guard Javontez Spraggins, who has already shown up in some early 2024 mock drafts.

The SEC led all conferences with 178 players named to the watch list.

The Senior Bowl is set for February 3rd, 2024. Practices, media sessions and team meetings will lead up to the event during the days before, offering players a chance to network and improve their draft stock.

Full list of Tennessee players on the 2023 Senior Bowl watchlist

OL John Campbell Jr.

TE McCallan Castles

WR Ramel Keyton

OL Cooper Mays

WR Bru McCoy

QB Joe Milton III

OL Gerald Mincey

RB Jabari Small

TE Jacob Warren

DL Tyler Baron

LB Aaron Beasley

DB Warren Burrell

DB Kamal Hadden

DL Roman Harrison

DB Gabe Jeudy-Lally

DB Jaylen McCollough

DB Tamarion McDonald

LB Keenan Pili

DL Omari Thomas