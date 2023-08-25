Let’s go.

College football has arrived with a handful of games on Saturday, giving us a true appetizer to work up to next Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Week zero features seven games with power five opponents, headlined by Notre Dame-Navy at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Former Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman will make his debut for the Fighting Irish — a big reason why Notre Dame is a three touchdown favorite.

UTEP-Jacksonville State will get us to the night slate, where in-state rival Vanderbilt will play game No. 2 of their home and home with Hawaii. The Rainbow Warriors will come to Nashville this time around, looking to keep things closer this time around.

College Football Playoff contender USC will also be in action against San Jose State.

College Football Week Zero Schedule, TV, Times, Odds

Navy (-21) vs. Notre Dame: 2:30 p.m. ET, NBC

UTEP (-1.5) at Jacksonville State: 5:30 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network

UMass at New Mexico State (-7): 7 p.m. ET, ESPN

Ohio at San Diego State (-3): 7 p.m. ET, FS1

Hawaii at Vanderbilt (-17.5): 7:30 p.m. ET, SEC Network

San Jose State at USC (-30.5): 8 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

FIU at Louisiana Tech (-11.5): 9 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network

