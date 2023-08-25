Josh Dobbs traded to the Cardinals

Former Tennessee quarterback Josh Dobbs was a part of a flurry of moves made by the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday. The Browns sent Dobbs to the desert in exchange for a fifth round pick.

The move was made possible by the performance of Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who won the backup quarterback job behind Deshaun Watson. Cleveland, in turn, cut Kellen Mond and traded Dobbs. They have since pulled Mond off of the waiver wire.

Rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who has had a terrific training camp, is now Cleveland's No. 2 QB behind Deshaun Watson. Per source, Browns getting a 5th-rounder back (the 5th via Philly) in the Dobbs deal. #Browns — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) August 24, 2023

Dobbs, who spent the end of last season in Nashville with the Titans, signed back with the Browns with a chance to win the backup job. He now will join the Cardinals, who hired former Titans front office member Monti Ossenfort this offseason. That relationship to end 2022 clearly played a role here.

The Cardinals will start the year with Kyler Murray on the PUP list. Colt McCoy is in line to start for Arizona, and now Dobbs should slide into the QB2 spot. Rookie Clayton Tune is also on the roster.

It remains to be seen if Dobbs can push McCoy, who is now 36 years old, for any playing time while Murray is out. The Cardinals have a completely new coaching staff in town now, so Dobbs shouldn’t be starting too far behind.