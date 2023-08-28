Watch: Tennessee edge commit Jordan Ross makes big plays in season opener

Tennessee made another splash on the recruiting trail this month, adding five-star pass rusher Jordan Ross to an already strong 2024 class. The Volunteers beat out the likes of Florida, Georgia, Texas and Alabama for Ross, who is the 12th ranked player in the country, per 247Sports.

During his season opener for Vestavia Hills, you saw exactly why. Ross played on both sides of the ball and actually went up and grabbed a touchdown in the corner of the endzone. He then showed us all his ability to get around the corner, coming up with a sack.

Watch below.

Tennessee 5-Star Edge commit Jordan Ross showing how special of an athlete he is in week 1.



pic.twitter.com/Pcrd1puTbW — Touchdown Alabama Recruiting (@TDARecruiting) August 25, 2023

The catch is cool, but we know he’ll be playing on defense in Knoxville. Here’s another angle of his sack. This poor right tackle never had a chance, as Ross simply blew by him to get home. The explosion was just too much to handle.

Tennessee Vols commit Jordan Ross is going to be a problem all year pic.twitter.com/JczzCg6uVU — Down South (@DownSouthFb1) August 25, 2023

Ross, who checks in at 6-4, 233 pounds, is just the latest blue-chip pass rusher to commit to Tennessee. Rodney Garner, Mike Ekeler and Tim Banks have really loaded up this front seven, trying to get the Volunteers back on par with Georgia and Alabama. With pieces like Ross coming in behind Daevin Hobbs, Arion Carter, Caleb Herring, Chandavian Bradley and others, the future of the Tennessee defense looks pretty bright.