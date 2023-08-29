Tennessee Reacts Survey: How many games will the Volunteers win in 2023?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Tennessee Volunteers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

Week one is here, and so is your chance to go on the record. How many games will Tennessee win in 2023? It’s a question we’ve been pondering since the Volunteers came off of the field in Miami following their Orange Bowl win over Clemson.

Expectations are high coming off an 11 win season in 2022. Can Joe Milton and the reloaded Vols match that output this season. A deeper defense should help, but some questions remain with Milton’s consistency, along with replacing some starters on the offensive line.

Still, DraftKings Sportsbook has set the total at 9.5.

So, you’ve stared at the schedule. You know the ins and the outs — the timing, where the byes line up — how many games does Tennessee win this year? To be clear, we’re talking about TOTAL wins, including the bowl.

We’ll have the results of this poll later in the week, along with our own takes as a staff.

