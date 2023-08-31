Tennessee Reacts Survey: Fans confident Volunteers can win at least ten total games in 2023

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Tennessee Volunteers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

We asked, you answered. The results are in.

Earning 45 percent of the vote, Tennessee fans believe the Volunteers can get to ten total wins in 2023, that number including a potential bowl win.

33 percent of you think they can match the output from the 2022 season, meaning 11 wins or more.

22 percent of fans think that Tennessee will take a decent step backwards, meaning nine, eight or even seven total wins.

The full results are listed below in the graphic.

Per DraftKings Sportsbook, Tennessee is slated for 9.5 regular season wins in 2023, giving them an opportunity to reach that ten or 11 mark with a bowl win. The Volunteers are massive favorites to pick up their first two wins of the year over the next two weeks, taking on Virginia and Austin Peay. And then the real fun begins with a trip to Florida.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.