Look: Checkerboard endzone painted at Nissan Stadium

Tennessee’s home away from home will feel a little more like home on Saturday afternoon. Nissan Stadium has painted the Tennessee endzone with the iconic checkerboard look as they put the final touches on the field ahead of the weekend.

The Tennessee football socials showed off the look earlier today.

Most neutral site venues or bowl games go with their own generic ‘Tennessee’ in the endzones, but the people in charge at Nashville did things the right way.

Another note on the field at Nissan Stadium — it’s going to be the second game played on the brand new, state-of-the-art field turf. The old grass was removed from the facility following the Titans’ 2022 season and completely replaced with turf for 2023. The Titans played a preseason game on it for the first time last week. Tennessee will get their first shot on Saturday.

Also of note, Tennessee announced that they’ll be wearing their classic Orange and Whites, making this thing feel like a complete home game in the mid-state.