Five-star Tennessee target Williams Nwaneri sets commitment date

One of the top players in the country is ready to make a decision. Five-star defensive lineman Williams Nwaneri has narrowed his choices down to five schools, and he’ll pick one on August 14th.

Nwaneri made the announcement on his X account on Thursday.

BREAKING: Five-Star Plus+ DL Williams Nwaneri tells me he will announce his Commitment on August 14th!



The No. 1 Player in the ‘24 Class will choose between Oklahoma, Missouri, Oregon, Georgia, & Tennessee



Per 247Sports, Nwaneri is the third ranked player in the class of 2024. The 6-5, 250 pound prospect is out of Lee’s Summit, Missouri, and is currently the top ranked defensive lineman in the cycle.

Nwaneri officially cut his list down to five this week — Tennessee, Missouri, Oklahoma, Georgia and Oregon.

The elite prospect has seen the Tennessee campus three times since January. Nwaneri attended a junior day event on January 14th, then returned to take in a spring practice period a few months later. The Volunteers hosted him on one of his official visits on June 16th. His last official went to the home state Missouri Tigers.

Nwaneri would be a fit on the edge for Tennessee, a place that they’ve really attacked hard over the last couple of cycles. Tennessee is also in the mix for five-star edge rusher Jordan Ross.

This recruitment has been pretty wide open for the past few months. Some believe he’ll stay home, others believe Oklahoma has the edge. Tennessee, Georgia and Oregon haven’t gone away. Nobody seems to have a good feel for the situation, which is sort of odd this late in the going. We won’t have to wait much longer, however.

Stay tuned on August 14th.