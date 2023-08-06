Four-star in-state WR Amari Jefferson commits to Alabama over Tennessee

The battle went down to the very end, but Alabama will come out on top. Four-star wide receiver Amari Jefferson chose the Crimson Tide over the home state Volunteers on Saturday night, giving Alabama another dynamic playmaker at receiver.

Jefferson had previously been committed to Tennessee to play baseball. He now will attempt to play both sports in Tuscaloosa.

Per the 247Sports Composite rankings, Jefferson is the 209th ranked player in the class of 2024. He’s the third ranked player in the state of Tennessee, coming out of the Baylor School in Chattanooga.

The speedy receiver prospect took official visits to Tennessee, Georgia and Alabama back in June. He decided he needed a final look at Tuscaloosa and Knoxville last week, which ultimately led him to choose Alabama this weekend.

Tennessee misses out here, which stings on a high level in-state prospect, but they’re hardly hurting at the position. The Volunteers have landed five-star receiver Mike Matthews and four-star receiver Braylon Staley. The Volunteers also remain in the race for five-star Ryan Wingo — a battle that will continue to play out during the fall months.

Following Jefferson’s commitment, Alabama has moved up to No. 9 in the 2024 class rankings, per 247Sports. Tennessee remains just ahead at No. 8 with 19 commitments.