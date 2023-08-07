Zane Denton announces return to Tennessee

After going undrafted in the 2023 MLB Draft, Zane Denton is coming back to Knoxville for one more season. Denton has the chance to sign as an undrafted free agent, but instead, he’ll return to add another big bat to an already loaded Tennessee lineup.

This was expected news, and Denton made things official this weekend.

The 6-1, 200 pound third baseman is originally from the Nashville area. He spent three seasons with Alabama before transferring to Tennessee ahead of the 2023 season. Appearing in 66 games last season for the Volunteers, Denton hit .269 and smacked 16 homeruns. He drove in 59 runs, and will be back for more in 2024.

His biggest moments came late in the year when everything was on the line. Denton hit two homeruns against Clemson in the regional round, then drilled another three-run shot against Southern Miss in the super regional round.

Denton had one final year of eligibility remaining, thanks to the NCAA’s COVID-year rule.

He rejoins a lineup that’s been reloaded with transfer bats Billy Amick, Cannon Peebles and Dalton Bargo. Tennessee baseball is loaded once again, and should be one of the top ranked teams to open the 2024 season about six months from now.