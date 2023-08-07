Tennessee ranked No. 10 in preseason coaches poll

College football is almost here, and the first major poll has been revealed. The USA Today Coaches Poll is out, and the Tennessee Volunteers are a top ten team. The Vols debuted at No. 10, trailing three SEC teams also joining them in the top ten.
Georgia, of course, checked in at No. 1. Michigan took the No. 2 spot over Alabama, who came in third. Ohio State and LSU rounded out the top five.
Ole Miss and Texas A&M were the only other ranked teams in the SEC to start. South Carolina and Florida just barely missed out.
View the full rankings below.
2023 Preseason Coaches Poll
1. Georgia
2. Michigan
3. Alabama
4. Ohio State
5. LSU
6. USC
7. Penn State
8. FSU
9. Clemson
10. Tennessee
11. Washington
12. Texas
13. Notre Dame
14. Utah
15. Oregon
16. TCU
17. Kansas State
18. Oregon State
19. Oklahoma
20. UNC
21. Wisconsin
22. Ole Miss
23. Tulane
24. Texas Tech
25. Texas A&M
