Tennessee ranked No. 10 in preseason coaches poll

College football is almost here, and the first major poll has been revealed. The USA Today Coaches Poll is out, and the Tennessee Volunteers are a top ten team. The Vols debuted at No. 10, trailing three SEC teams also joining them in the top ten.

Georgia, of course, checked in at No. 1. Michigan took the No. 2 spot over Alabama, who came in third. Ohio State and LSU rounded out the top five.

Ole Miss and Texas A&M were the only other ranked teams in the SEC to start. South Carolina and Florida just barely missed out.

View the full rankings below.

2023 Preseason Coaches Poll

1. Georgia

2. Michigan

3. Alabama

4. Ohio State

5. LSU

6. USC

7. Penn State

8. FSU

9. Clemson

10. Tennessee

11. Washington

12. Texas

13. Notre Dame

14. Utah

15. Oregon

16. TCU

17. Kansas State

18. Oregon State

19. Oklahoma

20. UNC

21. Wisconsin

22. Ole Miss

23. Tulane

24. Texas Tech

25. Texas A&M