Four-star linebacker target Chris Cole down to six, sets commitment date

One of the top remaining defensive targets on Tennessee’s board is down to a final six, and he’s set a date for a commitment. Chris Cole, a four-star linebacker out of Salem, Virginia, will announce his decision on September 10th.

Cole will choose between Tennessee, Georgia, Miami, USC, Virginia Tech and Penn State.

BREAKING: Four-Star LB Chris Cole is down to 6️⃣ Schools!



The 6’4 220 LB from Salem, VA is ranked as a Top 55 Player in the ‘24 Class (No. 4 LB)



Will announce his Commitment on September 10th



Where Should He Go?https://t.co/yNEdVAWW5U pic.twitter.com/g4LRA3CTRM — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) August 7, 2023

The 6-3, 210 pound prospect is the 63rd ranked prospect in the class of 2024, per the 247Sports Composite rankings. He’s the sixth ranked linebacker in the class and the top-ranked player in the state of Virginia.

Cole is a teammate of Tennessee running back commit Peyton Lewis, so the Volunteers certainly have that working in their favor.

Tennessee recently hosted Cole on an unofficial visit back on July 29th. That followed his initial visit back in March, where Cole picked up his offer from the Volunteers. Now with a month left until his commitment, Tennessee remains in the thick of the battle.

Cole did take four officials back in June — Penn State, Georgia, Miami and Virginia Tech.

Tennessee currently has two linebacker commits in their 2024 class. Three-star Jordan Burns committed back in June, then four-star Edwin Spillman committed in July. The Volunteers rank eighth overall in the 2024 class rankings, per 247Sports.