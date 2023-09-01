Tennessee-Virginia: How to watch

Finally, it’s here. Tennessee is set to open their 2023 season on Saturday against the Virginia Cavaliers in Nashville at Nissan Stadium. Josh Heupel’s year three team lost plenty of offensive production, but they’ve reloaded nicely — at least on paper. Now it’s time to see it on the grass.

Joe Milton and his ridiculous collection of weapons will look to build off of Tennessee’s 2022 success, a season that featured an 11-2 record and an Orange Bowl victory. The goal is to get one step further now, and Milton has one final chance to put all the pieces together.

It all starts this weekend against a struggling Virginia program. Tony Elliott’s offense was abysmal in 2022, and new faces are everywhere to start 2023. They face a tough task here with Tennessee, and the oddsmakers aren’t giving them much of a chance.

Tennessee remains a 28 point favorite in this matchup, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See DraftKings.com/sportsbook for details.

Tennessee vs. Virginia: How to watch

Time: Noon ET

Location: Nashville, Tennessee (Nissan Stadium)

TV Channel: ABC

TV Crew: Joe Tessitore (PxP), Jesse Palmer (analyst), Katie George (sideline)

Streaming: ESPN App, Watch ESPN

Radio: Vol Network