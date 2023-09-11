 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tennessee holds steady in the polls after win over Austin Peay

The polls are out.

By Terry A. Lambert
NCAA Football: Austin Peay at Tennessee Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

It wasn’t pretty, but it was a win for Tennessee football on Saturday night. Nothing worked for the Volunteers offensively — inaccurate passing, dropped balls, several questionable moments from the officials — you just hope this group is able to flush it and move on.

Tennessee wasn’t punished in the polls, hanging tough at No. 9 in the latest Coaches Poll. The Volunteers move on to Gainesville this weekend, where they’ll look to beat the Florida Gators on the road for the first time since 2003.

Georgia held on to the top spot, earning 64 first-place votes. Michigan, Florida State, Ohio State and USC followed. Texas jumped up to No. 6 following their win over Alabama, which dropped to No. 10.

Coach Prime and his Colorado Buffaloes are up to No. 21, while Miami enters the poll at No. 23. Texas A&M, Wisconsin and Tulane dropped out of the top 25.

Tennessee moves to No. 11 in the AP poll.

Updated College Football Coaches Poll

  1. Georgia
  2. Michigan
  3. Florida State
  4. Ohio State
  5. USC
  6. Texas
  7. Penn State
  8. Washington
  9. Tennessee
  10. Alabama
  11. Notre Dame
  12. Utah
  13. Oregon
  14. LSU
  15. Kansas State
  16. Oklahoma
  17. Oregon State
  18. North Carolina
  19. Ole Miss
  20. Duke
  21. Colorado
  22. Clemson
  23. Miami
  24. Iowa
  25. UCLA

