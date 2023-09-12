Tennessee Reacts Survey: What is your main concern heading into the Florida matchup?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Tennessee Volunteers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

Tennessee is set to roll into The Swamp on Saturday night, looking for their first win over the Florida Gators since 2003. Josh Heupel dropped his first attempt in Gainesville back in 2021, now he’ll look to capitalize on a Florida team that stumbled out of the gates with a road loss to Utah, which was playing without their starting quarterback.

The Volunteers are the better team on paper, but offensive struggles out of the gates have some fans concerned ahead of this weekend. The passing attack just hasn’t clicked just yet, with Joe Milton showing some accuracy issues and the wide receivers dropping passes left and right.

Can this Tennessee team finally get over the mental hurdle of winning in Gainesville?

What concerns you the most heading into Saturday?