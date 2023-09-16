Tennessee Reacts Poll: Fans concerned with Joe Milton’s slow start entering Florida matchup

A throttling of Vanderbilt, a huge win over Clemson in the Orange Bowl — Joe Milton’s second chance as the Tennessee starting quarterback certainly got off to a great start. However, through two games in the 2023 season, the Tennessee passing attack remains stuck in neutral.

Milton and the wide receivers just haven’t clicked just yet, leaving us all worried about what’s coming tonight in The Swamp. Thankfully the rushing attack has been great through two games, but eventually the Volunteers are going to have to make some plays through the air.

Going into the Florida matchup, we asked what your main concern was. Is it as simple as overcoming The Swamp mental block? Is it all the drops from the wide receivers? Checking in at 55 percent, the main concern is the play of Joe Milton.

It’s too early to hit the panic button here, but the falloff from Hendon Hooker to Joe Milton does seem concerning early on. Milton has a chance tonight to bury all this chatter, however. It’s going to be interesting to see how he responds in the spotlight in The Swamp.

Tennessee and Florida at set for a 7 p.m. ET kickoff on ESPN.