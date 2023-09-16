Tennessee vs. Florida: How to watch

Here we are again — another version of Tennessee-Florida. The Volunteers are looking for their first win in Gainesville since 2003, looking to string together back to back wins over the Gators for the first time since 2004.

The Volunteers are off to a 2-0 start on the year, handling business against Virginia and Austin Peay. Florida dropped their opener to Utah, but bounced back with an easy win over McNeese State to move to 1-1.

Joe Milton and the passing attack has gotten off to a slow start, but the run game and defense has held everything together so far. It’s going to be interesting to see how Milton performs in the spotlight tonight.

Tennessee is favored tonight on the road, which is unfamiliar territory against the Gators. Interestingly enough, we had some big line movement on Friday. This line has come down from seven points all the way to 5.5, per DraftKings Sportsbook. The gambling market appears to think they know something here — we’ll see.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See DraftKings.com/sportsbook for details.

Tennessee-Florida: How to watch

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: Gainesville, Florida

TV: ESPN

Streaming: Watch ESPN, ESPN App