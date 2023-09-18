Tennessee tackle Gerald Mincey cited for simple possession

One mystery has been solved from Tennessee’s loss to Florida. Gerald Mincey, who didn’t play against Florida, was cited for simple possession on Thursday night. The Volunteers rolled with JJ Crawford in his place on Saturday night.

Tennessee football's Gerald Mincey cited for simple possessionhttps://t.co/kdIcAUvDpb — GoVols247 (@GoVols247) September 17, 2023

Josh Heupel didn’t offer much of an explanation after Tennessee’s loss, but Mincey’s name appear on the University’s crime log on Sunday.

“Mincey, we just made a decision to go with JJ tonight,” Heupel said when asked about Mincey’s absence.

Mincey played 11 games for Florida before transferring to Tennessee ahead of the 2022 season. He’s spent time at both left and right tackle this year, coming after a season where he split time at left tackle with JJ Crawford. Tennessee has continued to rotate things up front due in part to the injury to Cooper Mays. Mays also didn’t play against the Gators, despite Heupel being optimistic about his return all week long.

Tennessee moves forward to take on UTSA on Saturday evening. Heupel will speak to the media on Monday to kickoff the game week.