Tennessee slides in both polls following loss to Florida

The weekend didn’t go as planned for Tennessee football, as their struggles in The Swamp continued. The Volunteers couldn’t overcome a massive second quarter from the Gators, which ultimately did them in. Neither side of the ball was any good, and that disappointing effort led to a 29-16 loss.
Tennessee (2-1) moved to 23rd in the latest AP Poll. Florida entered the poll after the win, moving to No. 25.
Georgia held on to the top spot in the poll after sneaking by South Carolina. Michigan, Texas and Florida State — four teams who all struggled on Saturday as well — held on to top five positions in the poll.
Alabama slid all the way down to No. 13 after an unimpressive 17-3 win at South Florida.
Updated AP Top 25
1 Georgia (57)
2 Michigan (2)
3 Texas (3)
4 Florida State (1)
5 USC
7 Penn State
8 Washington
10 Oregon
11 Utah
12 LSU
13 Alabama
14 Oregon State
15 Ole Miss
16 Oklahoma
17 North Carolina
18 Duke
19 Colorado
20 Miami
21 Wash State
22 UCLA
23 Tennessee
24 Iowa
25 Florida
