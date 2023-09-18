Tennessee slides in both polls following loss to Florida

The weekend didn’t go as planned for Tennessee football, as their struggles in The Swamp continued. The Volunteers couldn’t overcome a massive second quarter from the Gators, which ultimately did them in. Neither side of the ball was any good, and that disappointing effort led to a 29-16 loss.

Tennessee (2-1) moved to 23rd in the latest AP Poll. Florida entered the poll after the win, moving to No. 25.

Georgia held on to the top spot in the poll after sneaking by South Carolina. Michigan, Texas and Florida State — four teams who all struggled on Saturday as well — held on to top five positions in the poll.

Alabama slid all the way down to No. 13 after an unimpressive 17-3 win at South Florida.

View the full poll below.

Updated AP Top 25

1 Georgia (57)

2 Michigan (2)

3 Texas (3)

4 Florida State (1)

5 USC

6 Ohio State

7 Penn State

8 Washington

9 Notre Dame

10 Oregon

11 Utah

12 LSU

13 Alabama

14 Oregon State

15 Ole Miss

16 Oklahoma

17 North Carolina

18 Duke

19 Colorado

20 Miami

21 Wash State

22 UCLA

23 Tennessee

24 Iowa

25 Florida