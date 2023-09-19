SEC suspends Tennessee DL Omarr Norman-Lott

Tennessee will be without a starter for the first half this Saturday against UTSA. Defensive lineman Omarr Norman-Lott, who transferred to Tennessee from Arizona State this offseason, has been suspended by the SEC for his actions at the end of the Florida game.

A fight broke out as Florida was trying to drain the final seconds of the game, after quarterback Graham Mertz didn’t initially take a knee. Mertz finally did after running several seconds off of the clock, attempting to end the game on a fourth down. Omari Thomas was able to make contact with Mertz to bring him down, which eventually cleared the Florida bench.

Florida offensive lineman Damieon George, Jr., offensive lineman Micah Mazzccua and tight end Dante Zanders have also been suspended for one half for their actions. The Gators will take on Charlotte next.

The conference reviewed the video and made their ruling on Monday afternoon.

Norman-Lott has been very good for Tennessee through three games, making ten tackles to this point in the season. He came in an earned a starting job during camp, playing alongside of Thomas. The Volunteers will have to operate without him for one half against UTSA, which could be a potentially tricky game if quarterback Frank Harris is able to play.

Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. ET in Knoxville on Saturday.