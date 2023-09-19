Tennessee Reacts Survey: What’s your confidence in the Volunteers going forward?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Tennessee Volunteers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

We were all willing to gloss over the issues that we saw from Tennessee football through the first two weeks. Now? Well — the mood has changed a little bit.

The Volunteers fell behind in the second quarter and never were able to get back in the game, losing once again in The Swamp. They still haven’t won in Gainesville since 2003, and last weekend certainly felt like their best chance in a long, long time. Suspensions, penalties, mental mistakes and poor tackling doomed Tennessee. And coming after that poor effort against Austin Peay? It’s safe to say Josh Heupel has some legitimate issues to iron out.

Can he do it and salvage the season? What’s your confidence in Tennessee football for the rest of the year? Vote in our poll below.