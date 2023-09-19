Tennessee announces contract extension for Rick Barnes

The University of Tennessee has once again extended head basketball coach Rick Barnes. The veteran coach will be going into his 37th season this year — his ninth season leading the Volunteers.

Tennessee is coming off of a Sweet 16 appearance last season. Barnes’ Vols are being billed as a top ten team looking ahead to the 2023-24 season.

“We are thrilled to be able to extend Rick and continue to build on the tremendous men’s basketball program he has developed here on Rocky Top,” Tennessee AD Danny White said. “He has infused a fantastic culture within our team and our players have represented Tennessee in a first-class manner both on the court and in the classroom.

“Our fans have responded to help create an electric atmosphere on gamedays and I can’t wait to watch the Vols continue our quest for more championships under Rick’s leadership.”

The new deal for Barnes runs through the 2027-28 season, so it’s officially a one-year extension. Per VolQuest, there’s no raise in pay in this new deal. Barnes will still make $5.45 million, with increases in salary of $100,000 each season.

“Tennessee has always been great to me and my family,” Rick Barnes said. “I thank Danny and this great University for the opportunity as we gear up for the upcoming season. With all of the excitement surrounding campus and the city of Knoxville as a whole, I’m thrilled that we can continue being a part of that positive momentum on campus. I’m extremely blessed and don’t take any of it for granted. It’s an exciting time to be a Vol.”

Barnes is 175-92 in eight seasons at Tennessee, making five NCAA Tournament appearances. Say what you want about his postseason record, but he certainly has stabilized the program, starting back at a point in 2015 where they badly needed it. Tennessee is recruiting at a high level too, giving Barnes at least a few more shots to get over the hump in March.