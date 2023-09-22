Report: Frank Harris will not start against Tennessee

Late on Friday night, UTSA made the call. Per Pete Thamel of ESPN, star quarterback Frank Harris won’t start against Tennessee on Saturday evening in Neyland Stadium. The Roadrunners will once again turn to Eddie Lee Marburger, who filled in for Harris last week against Army.

Source: UTSA will start Eddie Lee Marburger at quarterback against No. 23 Tennessee on Saturday, the second-straight game he’ll start for the injured Frank Harris. Earlier in the week, UTSA coach Jeff Traylor had deemed Harris a game-time decision, as he’s battling turf toe. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) September 23, 2023

UTSA lost to Army in San Antonio, 37-29. Marburger threw for 239 yards and three touchdowns in an impressive effort.

Harris, a sixth-year senior, is one of the most decorated quarterbacks in the FBS. He threw for over 4,000 yards last season, leading UTSA to an 11-3 season and a Conference USA title. He returned for one more season in San Antonio, but suffered an injury two weeks ago against Texas State. With a full American Athletic Conference schedule looming, head coach Jeff Traylor will opt to hold him out of the matchup against Tennessee.

“This is a really good football team,” Josh Heupel said on Wednesday. “I said it earlier. They’re proud, they’re competitive, they’re tough, they’re physical, they’re coached well and they have really good players in all three phases of the football game. It will be important for us that we show up with the right mindset and competitive spirit, that we compete really hard.”

Tennessee has moved to a 23.5 point favorite following this news, per DraftKings Sportsbook. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. ET on Saturday.