Another gameday has arrived. Tennessee is set to host UTSA this afternoon at Neyland Stadium, looking to move to 3-1 on the year. The Volunteers are coming off of an ugly loss to Florida on the road last week, and now must pick up the pieces against a plenty capable UTSA squad.

The Roadrunners will be missing star quarterback Frank Harris today, as he continues to deal with a turf toe injury. Following that news, Tennessee has moved out to a 23.5 point favorite, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

Tennessee will be looking to clean things up today. The Volunteers have not clicked offensively through three games, plagued by pre-snap penalties and mental mistakes. The passing game hasn’t gotten anything done downfield, which is a big concern as we get into the teeth of this schedule over the next few weeks. They’ve got one final chance to iron things out today before hosting South Carolina next week.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See DraftKings.com/sportsbook for details.

How to watch Tennessee vs. UTSA

Location: Knoxville, Tennessee

Time: 4 p.m ET

TV: SEC Network

Streaming: Watch ESPN, ESPN App