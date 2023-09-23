Tennessee Reacts Poll: Fans concerned after ugly loss to Florida

Oh how quickly things can change. Just three weeks ago, Tennessee fans were flying high, dreaming of what Josh Heupel could do for an encore in 2023. Joe Milton had all the hype all summer long — everything pointed towards another special season.

And then the season began, and the mood has changed. The offense has been flat out bad at times, even struggling with an Austin Peay defense two weeks ago. They dropped another game in The Swamp to the Florida Gators, and now suddenly the entire season feels different.

Can Josh Heupel pick up the pieces and steer this offense back on the tracks? That’s the challenge ahead, starting today with UTSA. After that, things get really tough with the meat of the SEC schedule coming up.

Our poll this week was on your concern level, and the results are in. 50 percent of you admit that you have concerns with this team, and 37 percent of you would say that you’re very concerned.

Today’s game against UTSA is a big one. The Roadrunners are a good football team, and Tennessee has plenty to iron out. Seeing the Volunteers blow someone out would do a lot for everyone’s nerves, especially after that uneasy Austin Peay game. We’ll see if they’ve made any improvements this week.