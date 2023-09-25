Tennessee opens as a double-digit favorite over South Carolina

Tennessee got back on track over the weekend, beating UTSA 45-14 to move to 3-1 on the season. Now the Volunteers are set to take on the biggest stretch of the season, starting with South Carolina this weekend in Knoxville.

The Gamecocks ruined Tennessee’s season last November, upsetting the Volunteers in Columbia to put the final nail in the coffin of Tennessee’s College Football Playoff hopes. South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler had the game of his life, throwing for 438 yards and powering the Gamecocks to a 63-35 victory.

Needless to say, Tennessee has likely had South Carolina’s return trip to Knoxville circled on the calendar ever since. Payback will certainly be on their minds on Saturday night, and the oddsmakers have seemingly taken notice of that detail.

Tennessee is currently an 11.5 point favorite over South Carolina, per DraftKings Sportsbook. The total currently sits at a lofty 63. This spread opened as high as 13 in some places, despite Tennessee’s struggles in Florida.

South Carolina went to Athens and gave Georgia a tough four quarters two weeks ago. They turned around and handled Mississippi State last weekend, 37-30. The Gamecocks are capable once again, so this line does seem oddly high for now. If I had to guess, I bet we see it tighten up as we move closer to kickoff.

Kickoff is set for Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. ET. SEC Network will have the call.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See DraftKings.com/sportsbook for details.