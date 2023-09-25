Tennessee announces ‘Dark Mode’ uniforms for South Carolina game

Tennessee has announced that they’ll go dark mode with black uniforms this Saturday night against South Carolina. The Volunteers will be looking for some payback on the Gamecocks after Spencer Rattler and company ended Tennessee’s College Football Playoff hopes last November.

Tennessee announced the ‘dark mode’ decision on Monday evening.

The Vols have already worn alternate jerseys once this year, trotting out a new version of the ‘smokey greys’ for the Austin Peay matchup. Tennessee honored former quarterback Condredge Holloway with the look. They followed that up with an all-orange uniform against UTSA last weekend.

Tennessee first wore the completed ‘dark mode’ uniform last season against Kentucky.

The Volunteers wore a modified version against South Carolina back in 2021, with a white helmet. They wore that again against Georgia later that year. The Volunteers now have the completed uniform with the black helmet, which you’ll see again this weekend. Neyland is sure to be rocking!

Tennessee and South Carolina are set for a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff on SEC Network.