Times, television designations set for Tennessee basketball

Tennessee’s 2023-24 men’s basketball schedule is set, and now we have times and television designations to go with it. Believe it or not, we’re just a little over a month away from getting things rolling on the hardwood once again.

The Volunteers will open with a couple of exhibition matchups before doing things for real on November 6th against Tennessee Tech. Tennessee’s SEC slate will open at home against Ole Miss on January 6th at 6 p.m. ET.

A couple of highlights here — Tennessee will head to Rupp Arena to face Kentucky on February 3rd, which will be a 8:30 p.m. ET tip-off on ESPN. The following weekend they’ll travel to Texas A&M for an 8 p.m. ET tip-off.

Saturday, March 2nd will see Tennessee head down to Tuscaloosa, which will also be a primetime 8 p.m. ET tip-off. The Volunteers will finish the season on CBS, hosting Kentucky on Saturday, March 9th at 4 p.m. ET.

The full schedule with times and television designations are listed below.

Tennessee Basketball 2023-24 schedule (Times ET)

Oct. 29 — @ Michigan State (Charity exhibition), TBD

Oct. 31 — vs. Lenior-Rhyne (Exhibition), TBD

Nov. 6 — opener vs. Tennessee Tech, TBD

Nov. 10 — @ Wisconsin, TBD

Nov. 14 — vs. Wofford, TBD

Nov. 20 — Maui Invitational vs. Syracuse, 2:30 p.m. ET (ESPN2)

Nov. 21 —Maui Invitational vs. Purdue or Gonzaga, 2:30 p.m. ET or 8 p.m. ET

Nov. 22 — Maui Invitational vs. TBD, TBD

Nov. 29 — @ North Carolina in ACC/SEC Challenge, 7:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Dec. 5 — vs. George Mason, TBD

Dec. 9 — vs. Illinois, 12 p.m. ET (CBS)

Dec. 12 — vs. Georgia Southern, 7 p.m. ET (SEC Network)

Dec. 16 — vs. NC State in San Antonio, 10 p.m. ET (ESPN2)

Dec. 21 — vs. Tarleton State, TBD

Jan. 2 — vs. Norfolk State, 7 p.m. ET (SEC Network)

Tennessee’s SEC Schedule

Saturday, Jan. 6 vs. Ole Miss, 6 p.m. (SEC Network)

Wednesday, Jan. 10 at Mississippi State, 7 p.m. (SEC Network)

Saturday, Jan. 13 at Georgia, 12 p.m. (ESPN2)

Tuesday, Jan. 16 vs. Florida, 7 p.m. (ESPN2)

Saturday, Jan. 20 vs. Alabama, TBD (TBD)

Saturday, Jan. 27 at Vanderbilt, 6 p.m. (SEC Network)

Tuesday, Jan. 30 vs. South Carolina, 6:30 p.m. (SEC Network)

Saturday, Feb. 3 at Kentucky, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Wednesday, Feb. 7 vs. LSU, 7 p.m. (SEC Network)

Saturday, Feb. 10 at Texas A&M, 8 p.m. (ESPN/ESPN2)

Wednesday, Feb. 14 at Arkansas, 9 p.m. (ESPN2)

Saturday, Feb. 17 vs. Vanderbilt, 6 p.m. (SEC Network)

Tuesday, Feb. 20 at Missouri, 7 p.m. (SEC Network)

Saturday, Feb. 24 vs. Texas A&M, 8 p.m. (ESPN/ESPN2)

Wednesday, Feb. 28 vs. Auburn, 7 p.m. (ESPN2)

Saturday, March 2 at Alabama, 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Wednesday, March 6 at South Carolina, 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Saturday, March 9 vs. Kentucky, 4 p.m. (CBS)