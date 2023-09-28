Four-star guard Bishop Boswell commits to Tennessee

Tennessee basketball landed their first commitment of the 2024 cycle on Thursday afternoon, grabbing a commitment from four-star guard Bishop Boswell. The 6-4 combo guard is the 65th ranked player in the class of 2024, per the 247Sports Composite.

Boswell is out of Charlotte, North Carolina — the seventh-ranked player in the state. He chose Tennessee over offers from Wake Forest, Georgia, Xavier, Missouri, LSU, Texas A&M and several more. Boswell was on campus two weeks ago for his official visit. The Volunteers got the final word, following his visits to Wake Forest and Georgia.

Interestingly enough, Tennessee didn’t enter the race for Boswell until July. The staff worked quickly however, landing him just two short months later.

On the surface, Boswell seems like Tennessee’s type of guard — a big, physical player who can lock in on the defensive end of the floor. Boswell also has a capable jumpshot, connecting on 35 percent of his three-point attempts in EYBL play. He’s regarded mainly as a slasher, however, showing strength in the paint to get to the rim.

He fits the mold of players that Tennessee has landed in recent cycles, think about guys like Jahmai Mashack and Freddie Dilione.

Tennessee is also in the mix for four-star wing Chase McCarty, who recently named the Volunteers to his top six. That’s a name to watch in the coming weeks as Tennessee attempts to add to this group.