Tennessee vs. South Carolina: How to watch

Gameday has arrived once again. The Tennessee Volunteers will be looking for revenge today against South Carolina, welcoming the Gamecocks to Neyland Stadium.

They can downplay it all they want, but that 63-35 thrashing to end the Vols’ season last year has to be squarely on Tennessee’s mind today. South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler is looking for a repeat performance, coming off of a six touchdown performance last November.

Vegas certainly believes the payback narrative. Tennessee remains an 11.5 point favorite tonight, per DraftKings Sportsbook. The line has bounced around all week, moving as high as 12.5 at one point. Some late action does support the Gamecocks to this point, however.

Tennessee will get back senior center Cooper Mays for this one, who has practiced all week. That would be a big boost all around, just in time for the thick of SEC play. We’ll see if he’s in football shape come game time tonight.

The Volunteers will be in all black when they hit the field, activating ‘dark mode’ for a game that certainly feels like it has a lot of meaning. Neyland Stadium should absolutely be rocking, just as Josh Heupel requested.

“We need energy and momentum, and we need to make it extremely difficult for them to communicate,” Heupel said. “Our fans need to be a huge part of this football game. They have been every Saturday that I’ve been here. Can’t wait.”

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See DraftKings.com/sportsbook for details.

How to watch Tennessee vs. South Carolina

Location: Knoxville, Tennessee

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: SEC Network

Streaming Links: Watch ESPN, ESPN App